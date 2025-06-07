Russia under occupation forces students with debts to mobilize into the army – CPJ

Students are threatened with expulsion if they do not agree

Mobilization under occupation (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

Russian occupiers in the occupied territories are resorting to new methods of forced mobilization – forcing students to sign service contracts. This was reported by Center for Countering Disinformation.

We are talking about students who have academic debts. In exchange for serving in the Russian army, they are promised to allegedly keep their place of study and pay off their academic debts. However, if they do not agree to such conditions voluntarily, students are threatened with expulsion and forced mobilization.

The Center noted that such actions are a violation of international humanitarian law.

"The population of the occupied territory cannot be forced to participate in hostilities against their state – this is qualified as a violation of human rights and sovereignty of the occupied country," the statement reads.

The Center emphasized that Russia systematically uses vulnerable groups in the occupation to replenish the losses of its own army. In particular, the occupiers mobilize detainees who are threatened with imprisonment.