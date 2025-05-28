Russian officers are taught to interpret tattoos of mobilized persons and deal with "authorities" – DIU

As a result of the mobilization of prisoners, clashes within Russian units are becoming more frequent

Mobilization in Russia (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

Officers of the Russian army are being taught the rules of treatment of prisoners due to the growing number of mobilized prisoners. This was reported to by Main Intelligence Directorate.

It is noted that the Russian Federation has initiated a large-scale campaign to "adapt the command staff to the specifics of working with the criminal contingent." Methodological materials designed to conduct "educational work" with prisoners are being distributed in military units.

In particular, deputy policemen are taught to decipher prison tattoos, analyze nicknames and the prison hierarchy, explain the rules of behavior with "authorities," etc .

"The authors of the rules for dealing with bandits in the ranks of the Russian army recognize that the usual management mechanisms do not work in such groups, so to build discipline, Russian commanders must look for a separate approach to prisoners," the DIU notes.

The increase in the number of prisoners among the military of the Russian army has also led to an increase in the number of internal conflicts and even armed clashes between the "prisoners" themselves and other groups of military

"This campaign to re-educate Russian officers shows the deepening criminalization of the army of the aggressor state," the intelligence summarized.