Russian invaders (Photo sourced from occupier media)

As of November 2024, Russia has recruited between 140,000 and 180,000 prisoners to fight in its war against Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

Intelligence reports indicate that on January 1, a Russian government decree took effect, canceling the one-time monetary payment offered to prisoners who signed contracts with Russia's Ministry of Defense to participate in the war. The cancellation of these payments reflects deepening economic crises and a shortage of financial resources in Russia, the agency added.

Previously, prisoners received a one-time payment of $1,718 for signing military contracts, which increased to $3,524 in July 2024. However, prisoners and their families remain excluded from many benefits and payments granted to members of so-called volunteer formations. Moreover, the wages for prisoners are two to four times lower than those of other Russian combatants.

As of 2024, Russian prisons and penal colonies held an estimated 300,000 to 350,000 inmates, about half the number compared to 2014.