The commander said that Ukraine's forces will destroy the enemy, regardless of whether they hold Russian or North Korean passports

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: t.me/osirskiy)

Russia's military has lost more than 38,000 soldiers in the Kursk sector, according to Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Syrskyi visited the Kursk sector to award Ukrainian soldiers. He noted that, in addition to enemy personnel, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed over 1,000 units of Russian equipment.

"The heroic actions of Ukrainian soldiers forced the enemy to keep significant forces on their territory and to redirect reserves from other areas," Syrskyi said.

He added that Ukrainian forces have captured more than 700 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region. This success contributed to the return of 189 Ukrainians during the prisoner exchange on December 30.

Syrskyi stressed that Ukraine's military will continue to destroy the enemy, no matter which passport they carry—Russian or North Korean.