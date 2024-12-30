Ukraine frees 189 people from Russian captivity, including Azov fighters – photos

Among the freed are defenders of Mariupol and the Chornobyl NPP

Prisoner exchange (Photo from Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On Monday, December 30, Ukraine secured the release of 189 individuals from Russian captivity in a prisoner exchange, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

According to the president, the freed include defenders of Azovstal and Mariupol, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Snake Island, and various frontline positions.

"Among them are soldiers, sergeants, and officers. These are National Guardsmen, including Azov fighters, border guards, territorial defense forces, and servicemen of the Navy and Armed Forces," Zelenskyy wrote.

Additionally, two civilians captured by the occupiers in Mariupol were also released.

Zelenskyy thanked his team and international partners, particularly the UAE, for their assistance in the exchange.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that this marks the 59th exchange since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. A total of 3,956 people have been freed from Russian captivity during this period.

The headquarters wrote that this was one of the largest exchanges. Among the released:

→ 87 Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel (including 17 from Territorial Defense);

→ 43 members of the National Guard of Ukraine;

→ 33 State Border Guard Service personnel;

→ 24 Navy servicemen.

