North Korean military attacks in Kursk Oblast not so effective, they suffer losses – Pentagon

At this point, the Pentagon sees no signs that North Korea is sending more soldiers to Russia

Kim Jong-un and soldiers of the North Korean army (Photo: EPA)

North Korean troops are suffering significant losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, with their attacks proving ineffective, according to the Pentagon's Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

Singh stated that North Korean forces are experiencing "significant amount of casualties" in Kursk Oblast, confirming the White House's data of 1,000 killed and wounded soldiers.

"What we're seeing right now is that the assaults that the DPRK soldiers are launching within that Kursk Oblast are proving to be [not] that effective," Singh said.

She noted that the Pentagon had previously reported North Korea's deployment of approximately 12,000 soldiers to support Russia's war against Ukraine, indicating a deepening alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang.

However, the Pentagon cannot confirm whether North Korea has started sending more soldiers to Russia. This does not mean such a scenario is impossible in the future, Singh stressed.