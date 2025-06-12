The General Staff recalled three days – all in 2024 – when the daily losses of the occupiers exceeded 2000

On the day when total Russian losses in killed and wounded exceeded 1 million, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released statistics by year.

The June 12 report says that Russia's losses in manpower amount to 1,000,340 occupants .

The General Staff clarified that more than 628,000 of them were in the last year and a half alone.

In 2022, the occupiers lost 106,720 people (an average of 340 people per day).

In 2023, the enemy's losses amounted to 253,290 people (an average of 693 people per day).

In 2024 – 430,790 people (an average of 1177 people per day).

In 2025, as of June 4, the enemy's losses have already exceeded 200,000 people. On average, this year, the enemy lost 1286 people a day.

The General Staff first released statistics on enemy losses on March 1, 2022. At that time, it was reported that 5710 occupants were killed and 200 prisoners were taken. The calculation was complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

march 2, total losses of Russian troops increased to 5,840 people – 130 soldiers were confirmed killed overnight.

And on March 3, after the data was updated, the enemy's losses amounted to 9000 people.

The General Staff noted the most effective days in terms of the number of destroyed enemy manpower:

→ November 28, 2024 – the occupiers' losses amounted to 2030 people per day;

→ December 19, 2024 – 2200 occupants;

→ December 29, 2024 – 2010 occupants.