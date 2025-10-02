Konotop left without electricity and water due to Russian strikes

Konotop is left without electricity, communication and water as a result of Russian shelling

Konotop (Illustrative screenshot)

The town of Konotop in Sumy region was left without electricity and water supply as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported to by Mayor Artem Semenikhin.

He warned that due to the Russian attack, electricity would be cut off throughout the city from about 09:40. The goal is to give those without electricity the opportunity to have light. There will be no water for the time being either.

At night, the Russians also hit the railway infrastructure of border communities in the north, in particular in Konotop.