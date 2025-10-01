Russia strikes at power facility in Slavutych: Chernihiv region also without electricity
The city of Slavutych in Kyiv region has been left without power due to another Russian attack on its energy infrastructure. This was reported to by Mayor Yuriy Fomichev.
According to him, Russians are "insidiously intimidating" Ukrainians before the heating season.
"Bad news today. The city is without power. The consequences are being clarified, follow the announcements. We are deploying resilience centers where you can recharge your phones and cook food," he said .
As a result of the attack, fires broke out in the city, and rescuers are trying to put them out. Water in the city of will be available by the hour – from 18:00 to 21:00 approximately, power will be supplied to the communication system.
Chernihiv region has also been affected, The head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said. He noted that some communities in the region are without electricity due to damage to a power facility in the neighboring region.
- on September 8, the President reported that Russia was again concentrating its attacks on the energy sector. Ukraine is retaliating and will continue to do so.
- The enemy is targeting facilities in the north of the country, in particular. For example, on September 26, Russians attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv and the region, causing power outages. Trolleybuses did not run in the regional center, and water supply was cut off..
- On the night of September 30, Russian drones attacked the town of Bobrovytsia in Chernihiv region. An industrial enterprise, critical and transport infrastructure facilities were hit. More than 26,000 subscribers were left without electricity.
- On the same day, Russia struck again at the railroad in Chernihiv region, causing a blackout in the Nizhyn direction. In particular, in Nosivka , drones hit a critical infrastructure facility, residents were warned of possible water supply disruptions.
- In Sumy, too Russia hit critical infrastructure, the regional power company reported. Konotop and Shostka districts were temporarily de-energized
Comments (0)