Russia strikes at power facility in Slavutych: Chernihiv region also without electricity

Fires broke out in the city, a power facility was damaged, the consequences are still being investigated

The city of Slavutych in Kyiv region has been left without power due to another Russian attack on its energy infrastructure. This was reported to by Mayor Yuriy Fomichev.

According to him, Russians are "insidiously intimidating" Ukrainians before the heating season.

"Bad news today. The city is without power. The consequences are being clarified, follow the announcements. We are deploying resilience centers where you can recharge your phones and cook food," he said .

As a result of the attack, fires broke out in the city, and rescuers are trying to put them out. Water in the city of will be available by the hour – from 18:00 to 21:00 approximately, power will be supplied to the communication system.

Chernihiv region has also been affected, The head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said. He noted that some communities in the region are without electricity due to damage to a power facility in the neighboring region.