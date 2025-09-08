Russians are again concentrating their attacks on energy – Zelenskyy after the Staff

The head of state noted that "we have and will respond to Russian attacks, but the main thing is the stability of the system"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, said that the occupiers are now concentrating their attacks against the Ukrainian energy sector again. The head of state said this in his evening address.

According to Zelenskyy, the meeting of the Staff primarily concerned technological issues, such as the availability of air defense systems and missiles for them, production and delivery schedules, and the protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure, especially energy facilities.

"The Russians are now concentrating their attacks against our energy sector again. Of course, we have and will continue to respond to this, but the main thing is the stability of the system. There were reports on our drone production: the quality of drones, quantitative indicators. I am grateful to all manufacturers who are increasing supplies, including long-range weapons," the president of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy added that the meeting also featured reports on Ukraine's communications infrastructure – mobile communications and network security: "It is fundamental that all our communities have normal access to communication, and the relevant structures still need to work on this."

In addition, the president said that the day before he had a meeting with the minister of defense Denys Shmyhal on the details of providing for the fall and winter of 2025 and the next year's budget.

"The minister will be at the Ramstein meeting – we have identified the key goals. Strengthening air defense is the number one goal for this Ramstein and our contacts in Europe and the United States. We have also identified priorities for 2026 with the Minister. This applies to both the basic equipment that the Defense Forces need and the funds. There is a lot of work ahead with our partners," the head of state emphasized.