The next Ramstein meeting will take place on September 9th in London
The next meeting in the "Ramstein" format is scheduled for August 9 in London. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed a spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense, in a comment to Suspilne.
A representative of the German government stated that consultations are currently underway regarding the agenda of the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense for Ukraine.
He added that the meeting would take place in a "hybrid format".
This will be the 30th meeting of defense ministers of countries providing military assistance to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.
Previously, the Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal announced another "Ramstein" in September, chaired by Great Britain.
- At the previous meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format, which took place in July, Gillicalled for a 50-day campaign from the weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Shmygal stated at the meeting that Ukraine needs $6 billion to cover the deficit in defense procurement for 2025.
