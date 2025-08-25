The next Ramstein meeting will take place on September 9th in London

The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense for Ukraine will take place for the 30th time

The next meeting in the "Ramstein" format is scheduled for August 9 in London. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed a spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense, in a comment to Suspilne.

A representative of the German government stated that consultations are currently underway regarding the agenda of the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense for Ukraine.

He added that the meeting would take place in a "hybrid format".

This will be the 30th meeting of defense ministers of countries providing military assistance to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

Previously, the Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal announced another "Ramstein" in September, chaired by Great Britain.