Russia has launched more than 100 "shaheds". Thermal generation facility attacked in Kyiv region – photos

There is no information about the dead and injured

Attack in Kyiv region (Photo: SES)

On the night of September 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 Shahed and Gerbera attack drones, as well as other types of drones. Most of the targets were shot down, but hits were recorded, including in the energy system.

As reported to in the Air Force, the enemy launched, in particular, more than 100 "Shaheds". As of 08:30, 112 UAVs were reported to have been shot down or jammed by radar systems.

There were 26 hits of attack drones at seven locations, and the downed drones fell (wreckage) at one location.

, In the Kyiv region, the enemy attacked the power system, namely a thermal generation facility, reported to the Ministry of Energy. Currently, rescuers and power engineers are eliminating the consequences, changes in power supply will be reported additionally.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that generation facilities, electricity transmission and distribution systems, and gas infrastructure are not military targets. And the Russians clearly understand that they are hitting critical civilian infrastructure.

"The goal is obvious – to cause even more difficulties for the civilian population of Ukraine, to leave Ukrainian homes, hospitals, kindergartens and schools without electricity and heat," the ministry emphasized .

The State Emergency Service reported to, that rescuers had extinguished a fire at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region. No one was killed or injured. The blast wave also damaged the buildings of a shopping center and a fitness club in Obukhiv district.

Photo: SES

Also, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region. In the Pokrovska community of Synelnyky district, a drone attacked the administrative building of the local fire department. A fire broke out and has been extinguished.

In the Mezhivska community, a summer kitchen and outbuildings caught fire as a result of a UAV hitting a private household. There was also a fire in Bohdanivka community in Pavlohrad district, which was extinguished by emergency services.

Photo: SES