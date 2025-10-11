Zelenskyy, Trump talk about long-range Tomahawk – Axios

The media interlocutors did not say whether the United States had made a final decision to transfer these weapons to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on August 18, 2025 (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

During the call on October 11, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump discussed the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles. About this declared American media outlet Axios, citing two informed anonymous interlocutors.

At the same time, they did not say whether a final decision on these weapons had been made.

One of the interlocutors noted that the call between Zelensky and Trump lasted about 30 minutes.

The White House has not yet responded to Axios' request for comment.

In his statement after the conversation, Zelenskyy did not mention Tomahawk.

The president said he had informed his counterpart about Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure, and thanked the American president for his "willingness to support us."

According to Zelenskyy, he and Trump discussed the possibility to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system and the agreements that countries are preparing in this regard.

The head of Ukraine also emphasized that the occupiers need to be willing to engage in good diplomacy.

"Thanks to strength, this can be ensured. Thank you, mr. president!" Zelenskyy concluded.