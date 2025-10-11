Zelenskyy, Trump talk about long-range Tomahawk – Axios
During the call on October 11, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump discussed the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles. About this declared American media outlet Axios, citing two informed anonymous interlocutors.
At the same time, they did not say whether a final decision on these weapons had been made.
One of the interlocutors noted that the call between Zelensky and Trump lasted about 30 minutes.
The White House has not yet responded to Axios' request for comment.
In his statement after the conversation, Zelenskyy did not mention Tomahawk.
The president said he had informed his counterpart about Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure, and thanked the American president for his "willingness to support us."
According to Zelenskyy, he and Trump discussed the possibility to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system and the agreements that countries are preparing in this regard.
The head of Ukraine also emphasized that the occupiers need to be willing to engage in good diplomacy.
"Thanks to strength, this can be ensured. Thank you, mr. president!" Zelenskyy concluded.
- On September 28, US vice president Vance said that his country is leading negotiations on the sale of Tomahawk to European partners for transfer to Ukraine.
- On October 6, US leader said that "practically made a decision" about supplying Ukraine with such missiles.
- On October 8, president Zelenskyy said that Trump had not refused Ukraine's request for Tomahawk missiles.
- On October 10, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tykhyi noted that Kyiv and Washington agree on details and nuances of Ukraine's possible acquisition of such weapons.
