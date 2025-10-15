Trump: Ukraine wants to go on the offensive
President of the United States Donald Trump said that Ukraine would like to go on the offensive. This was stated by the head of the United States said during a press conference with Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kesh Patel at the White House.
Trump says he will talk to the president soon Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the war, but he did not specify what exactly.
"We will talk...I will make a decision on this, but they would like to go on the offensive, and we will have to make a decision," he said.
Trump also added that all the United States wants from the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - is for him to stop killing Ukrainians and Russians.
- on September 23, Trump wrote a post in which he stated that Ukraine can regain all its territories with the support of the EU, but Russia is in great economic trouble.
- on September 25, the US President emphasized that russians captured almost nothingdespite the heavy bombing of Ukraine.
- According to the WSJ, Trump was briefed on the planned Ukrainian offensive. He will need the support of American intelligence.
