Trump: Ukraine wants to go on the offensive

US President says he has to "make a decision" on Ukrainian offensive

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that Ukraine would like to go on the offensive. This was stated by the head of the United States said during a press conference with Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kesh Patel at the White House.

Trump says he will talk to the president soon Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the war, but he did not specify what exactly.

"We will talk...I will make a decision on this, but they would like to go on the offensive, and we will have to make a decision," he said.

Trump also added that all the United States wants from the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - is for him to stop killing Ukrainians and Russians.