Trump: Russia has lost 1.5 million soldiers. Zelensky to talk about Tomahawk and Ukraine

Russia planned to win the war against Ukraine in a week, but it's already in its fourth year and the situation for Putin is "very bad"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

Russia had planned to win the war against Ukraine in a week, but it has been waging it for four years. During this time, Moscow has lost 1.5 million soldiers, said US President Donald Trump at a press conference with Argentine President Javier Millais.

Trump noted that he had and, in his opinion, still has a "very good relationship" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, the US president is disappointed that he does not want to end the war against Ukraine, which makes him look "very bad.".

"He is entering the fourth year of a war that he should have won in a week. He's lost 1.5 million soldiers, probably close to that. Of course, we're talking about those who have lost legs and arms and everything else that happens in horrible wars. This is a terrible war. It is the biggest event since the Second World War. It surpasses all the others in terms of the number of deaths," Trump said .

According to him, no one could have thought that Ukraine would be able to fight Russia for four years, in fact "bringing it to a dead end.".

The American leader was also asked what he would talk about at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is scheduled for October 17.

"We will talk about Ukraine. Yes, we will. I mean, the president is coming on Friday, and I know what he's going to say. He wants weapons. He would like to have Tomahawk. We have a lot of Tomahawks... So I say that Putin has to do something about the war, because so far, I mean, it's been very bad for him," the US president summarized .