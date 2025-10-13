Tomahawk for Ukraine. Zelensky named three possible sources of funding
Three options are currently being considered for financing the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, if US President Donald Trump makes the appropriate decision. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.
According to the head of state, during his meeting with Trump this week, he will talk, among other things, about Tomahawk missiles. As for the sources of possible funding, there are three options.
Zelensky added that one option is the NATO PURL program. Under this program, Allies purchase weapons from the United States for further transfer to Ukraine.
The second option is to purchase missiles from the United States directly through the Mega deal.
"This is a big story, we still need to get to it," Zelenskyy said.
And the third option is to buy frozen Russian assets with money.
"A good option, for sure," he said, but added that this issue "still needs to be resolved.".
- On October 12, Zelenskyy and Trump spoke for the second time in two days, and in particular, discussed long-range weapons.
- After the call, the Ukrainian president said that Russia was afraid of giving Tomahawk to Ukraine, which shows that such pressure could help end the war. Zelensky is waiting for a decision on these missiles.
Comments (0)