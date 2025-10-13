Zelenskiy confirms meeting with Trump this week

President will go to Washington to meet with his American counterpart

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will meet with his American counterpart this week Donald Trump. He made the statement at the briefing with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas.

The Head of State reminded that he had recently had two phone conversations with the US President. They discussed Russian attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, as well as the supply of weapons, including air defense.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukrainian officials have traveled to the United States – the Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerovand representatives of the diplomatic sector.

"There will be several meetings. Well, I will meet with President Trump in Washington this week. I think we need to discuss the sequence of steps that I want to propose to the president," Zelenskyy said.