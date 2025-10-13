Zelenskiy confirms meeting with Trump this week
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will meet with his American counterpart this week Donald Trump. He made the statement at the briefing with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas.
The Head of State reminded that he had recently had two phone conversations with the US President. They discussed Russian attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, as well as the supply of weapons, including air defense.
Zelenskyy also noted that Ukrainian officials have traveled to the United States – the Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerovand representatives of the diplomatic sector.
"There will be several meetings. Well, I will meet with President Trump in Washington this week. I think we need to discuss the sequence of steps that I want to propose to the president," Zelenskyy said.
- October 13 Ukrainian delegation leaves for the US where he begins a week of talks with his American counterparts in Washington. One of the main topics will be strengthening Ukraine's strike capabilities.
- On the same day, the FT wrote that Trump and Zelensky will meet on October 17.
Comments (0)