Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskiy at the White House on Friday
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, October 17. He said this during a conversation with journalists on board Air Force One.
Trump was asked whether he would host Zelenskyy at the White House this Friday, and he said: "I think so. Yes.".
Zelenskyy himself said that he intends to "discuss the sequence of steps" he wants to propose to the US president.
According to FT, Trump and Zelenskiy to discuss how to get Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
The meeting will take place after two telephone conversations between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, during which they discussed long-range strikes against Russia and the potential transfer of Tomahawk .
missiles to Ukraine
- on October 13, the Ukrainian delegation left for the United States, where it begins a week of talks with its American counterparts in Washington. One of the main topics will be strengthening Ukraine's strike capabilities.
