The United States may provide Ukraine with only 20 to 50 Tomahawk missiles, which are unlikely to change the dynamics of the war. About this Financial Times said stacey Pettijohn, Director of the Defense Program at the Center for a New American Security, is a member of the Center for American Security think tank.

"Although long-range missiles can complement Ukraine's long-range drones and cruise missiles, they will still be very limited capabilities, certainly not enough to ensure sustained, deep attacks against Russia," the analyst noted.

A Ukrainian official told the publication that the US president Donald Trump is closer than ever to delivering missiles, but the White House has made it clear that it has not yet made a decision.

Mark Kansian, a former Pentagon official who now works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, estimated during a recent military exercise that the United States has a total of 4,150 Tomahawk missiles.

Since 2022, the Pentagon has purchased only about 200 missiles, and has already fired more than 120 during exercises. According to defense experts, the Pentagon has requested funding for only 57 additional Tomahawk missiles in its 2026 budget.