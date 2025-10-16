The Telegraph: Trump is working to create a 'victory fund' for Ukraine

Trump instructed the US Treasury Secretary to present this plan to European counterparts ahead of Zelenskyy's visit

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump is working to create a so-called Ukraine Victory Fund, which will be financed by new tariffs against China. This was reported by The Telegraph.

The publication notes that Trump has instructed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to present the plan to European counterparts ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on October 17.

See also Trump is on a roll. Will he put more pressure on Putin after his success in the Middle East

"President Trump has instructed the ambassador and me to tell our European allies that we will support the imposition of a 'tariff on Russian oil' against China or a 'tariff for Ukraine's victory' against China. But our Ukrainian or European allies should be ready to follow us. We will impose (these duties - Ed.) if our European partners join us," Bessent told reporters in Washington on October 15 .

It is noted that this strategy envisages the introduction of a 500 percent duty on imports from China, and the proceeds will be used to purchase weapons for the Ukrainian army.

"The plan is designed to exert maximum economic pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose military machine depends on China's support to get him to the table with Trump and Zelensky,".

writes

At the same time, diplomatic sources in Washington told The Telegraph that the idea of sanctions against China for buying Russian oil has previously faced obstacles from European governments.