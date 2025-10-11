Trump says the US will impose 100% tariffs on goods from China

Additional 100% duties on goods from China will come into force on November 1, 2025, Trump said

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The United States is imposing 100% duties on goods from China and export controls on all critical software. This was announced by US President Donald Trump in his social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, the new restrictions will take effect on November 1, 2025, or earlier if China "takes further aggressive steps" in its trade policy.

Also, starting November 1, the United States will introduce export controls on all critical software.

Trump said the decision was a response to Beijing's "extremely aggressive stance".

"It has just become known that China has taken an extremely aggressive stance on trade, sending an extremely hostile letter to the world stating that it will impose sweeping export controls on virtually all of its products, as well as some products not produced by it, beginning November 1, 2025," the US president wrote.

Trump noted that this affects all countries without exception and is obviously a plan that China developed many years ago.

"This is absolutely unheard of in international trade and is a moral disgrace in relations with other countries," he wrote .

Trump also emphasized that Washington will impose 100% tariffs solely on behalf of the United States, without expecting similar actions from other states.