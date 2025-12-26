Zelensky: 20-point peace plan is 90% ready – Zelensky

The President confirmed that he would meet with Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday, December 28

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA)

The plan to resolve the war, which Ukrainian officials have been working on together with their partners, is 90% complete. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answering questions from journalists in the OP chat.

The Head of State was asked about his expectations from the upcoming meeting with the US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian and US teams had worked "very well." The first drafts of several documents have been prepared.

The President clarified that there are some issues that he can discuss only at the level of leaders.

"We will talk about security guarantees. I am grateful to both sides for the fact that the document was very good. And now the developments are strong," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the 20-point peace plan that the teams have been working on is 90% complete.

"Our task is to make sure that everything is 100% ready. It is not easy and no one says that it will be one hundred percent right away, but we must bring the desired result closer with every such meeting and conversation," the President said.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that he would meet with Trump in Florida on Sunday, December 28.

They are planning security guarantees. The President clarified that there are several documents in this block. The leaders will also consider a draft economic agreement.

"There are still basic developments. There will be several agreements. And here we need to discuss the direction," the Head of State said.

He added that all issues on which Ukraine and the United States have disagreements will be raised.