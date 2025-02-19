Trump calls Zelenskyy 'a dictator without elections'

He wrote the Ukrainian president must "move fast or he is not going to have a country left"

Donald Trump (Photo by AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump called the Ukrainian leader "a dictator without elections" in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden 'like a fiddle.' A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump wrote.

At the same time, the U.S. president says his administration is successfully negotiating to end the war.

Trump argues that his predecessor, Joe Biden, never tried to bring peace, Europe failed to do so, and Zelenskyy allegedly wants to keep his "gravy train" running.

"I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues," Trump wrote.

Earlier, on February 18, during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump claimed Zelenskyy's approval rating had dropped to 4%. The Ukrainian president responded, saying the U.S. leader was repeating Russian disinformation.