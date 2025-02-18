US releases agreements with Russia in Saudi Arabia, most on war

The parties committed to continuing engagement to ensure the timely and productive advancement of the process

US-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia (Photo by EPA)

Among the agreements reached between the United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia is the creation of high-level teams to begin working on ending the Russia-Ukraine war in a manner acceptable to all parties. The results of the meeting were announced by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

"President Trump wants to stop the killing; the United States wants peace and is using its strength in the world to bring countries together. President Trump is the only leader in the world who can get Ukraine and Russia to agree to that," the official said.

According to her, the US and Russia agreed to:

→ Establish a consultation mechanism to address irritants to our bilateral relationship with the objective of taking steps necessary to normalize the operation of our respective diplomatic missions.

→ Appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides.

→ Lay the groundwork for future cooperation on matters of mutual geopolitical interest and historic economic and investment opportunities which will emerge from a successful end to the conflict in Ukraine.

→ The parties to today’s meetings pledge to remain engaged to make sure the process moves forward in a timely and productive manner.

The State Department spokesperson noted that one call between Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin and a single meeting are not enough to establish a lasting peace.

"We must take action, and today we took an important step forward," Bruce said.

The US delegation at the meeting in Saudi Arabia included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz, and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff—this team was selected by the American leader to restore bilateral relations with Russia.

Representing the aggressor country were Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, who oversees foreign policy matters.