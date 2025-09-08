Defense Express: It was not a "Shahed", but an "Iskander" cruise missile that flew into the Cabinet of Ministers building

The warhead of the missile used by the occupiers to attack the government building did not explode, media reports

Government building (Photo: SES)

During the massive attack on the night of September 7, a cruise missile, not a drone, flew into the government building. This was reported by the media Defense Express with reference to the results of the analysis of the wreckage.

According to the sources, a 9M727 cruise missile of the Iskander operational and tactical complex flew into the building of the Cabinet of Ministers, the warhead of which did not explode.

At the same time, the fire that broke out on the upper floors of the building was caused by the ignition of fuel from the missile tanks.

The 9M727 cruise missile is one of three designed for the Iskander air defense system, along with the 9M728 and 9M729. For the most part, they are simply referred to as Iskander-K or R-500. The 9M727 is believed to be a variation of the 3M-14 Kalibr for ground launch.

Also, the information that the occupiers hit the government building with a missile was confirmed by the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, who along with other diplomats visited the site of the attack. At the same time, she said it was an Iskander ballistic missile.

"The Iskander ballistic missile that hit the Cabinet of Ministers was aimed right at the heart of the Ukrainian government. We were shown significant remnants of the missile itself. And a lot of shrapnel from the cluster munition built into the Iskander," Maternova wrote, adding a photo with the aftermath of the attack.

Photo: Facebook account of the EU Ambassador

