The Cabinet of Ministers building damaged by Russian shelling was shown to ambassadors of 60 countries

The Prime Minister noted that the attack on the Cabinet of Ministers was a new stage of the war

At the site of the damaged Cabinet of Ministers (Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy)

on September 8, 60 heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine were shown the Cabinet of Ministers building damaged by Russian shelling on September 7. This was reported to by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Together with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, foreign diplomats were told about the consequences of "one of the largest Russian air attacks" since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"They showed the floors of the Cabinet of Ministers building damaged by the Russian attack. Now the liquidation of the consequences is underway and soon work will begin on the roof," Svyrydenko noted .

According to her, the Russian attack on September 7 marks a new stage of the war, when the enemy has actually doubled the number of "shaheds" to attack civilians and infrastructure before winter, and is also targeting government agencies.

"This is a clear signal that Russia does not want peace and openly mocks the diplomatic efforts of the civilized world. This is an existential war. Among those killed yesterday were a two-month-old baby and a young mother. Russians are killing our children, and thus our future," the Prime Minister emphasized .

She thanked the diplomats and noted that their presence was a sign of support for Ukraine in the "struggle for the existence of the state.".