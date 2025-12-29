Trump calls Putin after meeting with Zelensky
President of the United States Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on December 29 with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About said white House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.
"President Trump concluded a positive conversation with President Putin on Ukraine," she wrote.
The Kremlin said that during the conversation, Trump was allegedly told about launching a drone strike on Putin's presidential residence in the Novgorod region. According to the dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, the US president was "shocked" by this and allegedly replied that it was good that the US did not give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles.
The US side informs the Kremlin of the results of talks with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin also allegedly told Trump that Russia would reconsider its negotiating position after Kyiv's "state-sponsored terrorism."
- After talks with Trump in the United States, Zelenskyy said he offered to give Ukraine guarantees for 30-50 years trump said he would think about it.
- In turn, the US president assured Zelenskyy that talked to Putin all 20 points of the peace plan. The Russian dictator replied that he was supposedly ready for a peaceful settlement.
- According to Zelenskyy, after the talks in the United States remain unresolved two items out of 20: the operation of the ZNPP and control over the territories.
- Later, the president announced that Trump confirmed strong guarantees security for Ukraine. Congress will vote on them.
