Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

President of the United States Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on December 29 with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About said white House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.

"President Trump concluded a positive conversation with President Putin on Ukraine," she wrote.

The Kremlin said that during the conversation, Trump was allegedly told about launching a drone strike on Putin's presidential residence in the Novgorod region. According to the dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, the US president was "shocked" by this and allegedly replied that it was good that the US did not give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles.

The US side informs the Kremlin of the results of talks with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin also allegedly told Trump that Russia would reconsider its negotiating position after Kyiv's "state-sponsored terrorism."