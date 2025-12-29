Trump reaffirmed strong security guarantees for Ukraine. Congress will vote on them – Zelenskyy
US Congress to vote for "strong security guarantees" for Ukraine – US President Donald Trump confirmed them. About this said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the negotiations.
"All the details that we had been working out before: our technical groups, negotiations on the details of security guarantees – he confirmed them and confirmed that they will be voted on in the US Congress. This is a very strong agreement," he emphasized.
Also discussed during the talks with Trump was an economic package to support Ukraine's recovery from the war. This includes the entry of American businesses, special conditions for Ukraine's development and recovery, and the development of a free trade agreement with the United States.
Zelenskyy noted that the American leader had also confirmed this.
- The President said he had offered Trump to provide Ukraine with guarantees for 30-50 years trump said he would think about it.
- In turn, the US president assured Zelenskyy that talked to Putin all 20 points of the peace plan. The Russian dictator replied that he was supposedly ready for a peaceful settlement.
- According to Zelenskyy, after the talks in the United States remain unresolved two points out of 20: the operation of the ZNPP and control over the territories.
