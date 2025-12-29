Trump assures Zelensky that he has discussed all 20 points of the peace plan with Putin

The US President told Zelensky how his conversation with the Russian dictator came about

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska in August 2025 (Illustrative photo: ERA)

US President Donald Trump before meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - in particular, about the 20 points of the peace plan. Zelenskyy said this while answering questions from the media in a chat at the President's Office.

The president was asked what Trump said about his conversation with Putin and whether the Russian dictator managed to misinform the American leader again.

"President Trump told me that he had a long conversation with Putin, he talked through all 20 points of the plan. Point by point. And I thanked him for that. It's important that we all be in the same context, and that they talk about this document, not other documents," Zelensky said .

Putin also replied to Trump that he was supposedly ready for a peaceful settlement, but Zelensky did not want to talk about it in detail.

"But I told President [Trump] that it is very important for us... This is not the first time that Putin says something and does something else. It is very important for us that words match actions," Zelensky added .