SBU finds stabilization and guidance unit, spare parts for the engine and other components of a ballistic missile used by Russia

Missile debris (Photo: SBU)

Security Service of Ukraine demonstrated the wreckage of the Oreshnik, with which the Russians attacked the Lviv region and qualified this attack as a war crime.

The SBU has established the location of the ballistic missile debris that the occupiers fired at the region at night. According to preliminary information, the found components belong to the Oreshnik missile system.

Among the details found so far:

→ stabilization and guidance unit (in fact, it is the "brain" of the missile);

→ spare parts for the engine system;

→ fragments of the orientation mechanism;

→ nozzles from the dilution unit platform, etc.

The relevant debris has the status of material evidence and is being prepared for in-depth examination.

The SBU classified the use of these weapons against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine as a war crime. According to preliminary data, the occupiers launched a medium-range surface-to-surface missile from the Kapustyn Yar training ground.

The intelligence service stated that by attacking civilian targets near the border with the European Union, the Kremlin was trying to destroy the region's life support infrastructure in the face of sharply deteriorating weather.

The aggressor state officially recognized a new strike on Ukraine by the Oreshnik – allegedly in response to fictional the same "attack" on Putin's residence. Ukraine initiates urgent meeting UN Security Council and the NATO-Ukraine Council.

In total, on the night of January 9, Russia launched 36 missiles and 242 drones.