Kyiv initiates an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and the NATO-Ukraine Council over the Oreshnik strike

Sibiga emphasized that Putin used the Oreshnik near the EU and NATO borders "in response to his own hallucinations"

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MYKOLA TYS/EPA)

Ukraine initiates an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council and a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council because of Russia's Oreshnik strike on Lviv. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga .

He emphasized that the Russians' claimed Oreshnik strike near the borders of the European Union and NATO is a serious threat to security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community.

"We demand a decisive response to Russia's reckless actions. We are informing the United States, European partners, as well as all countries and international organizations about the details of this dangerous strike through diplomatic channels," Sibiga said .

The Foreign Minister considers it "absurd" that Russia is trying to justify this strike by a fake attack on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who never existed .

"Another proof that Moscow does not need any real reasons for terror and war. Putin using a missile with a reconnaissance system near the borders of the EU and NATO in response to his own hallucinations is a truly global threat. And it requires a global response," the Minister is convinced .

He emphasized that more decisive steps are needed against the Russian tanker fleet, and the United States is "right, to take action here ". Steps are also needed against Russian oil revenues, oil schemes and assets – not only in the EU, but around the world.

"We call on all responsible states and international organizations to immediately expose Russia's lies and increase pressure on the aggressor. We will initiate international actions – an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, as well as a response within the EU, the Council of Europe and the OSCE," added Sibiga .