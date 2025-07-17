Lithuania hands Belarus a note of protest over the Russian "Gerbera" drone

Drone that crashed in Lithuania (Photo: LK nuotr)

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has delivered a note of protest to Belarus over the crash of a Russian "Gerbera" drone on its territory. The ministry announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said on Facebook.

The protest note was handed over to the acting Belarusian ambassador to Lithuania.

"The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly demands that Belarus provide explanations regarding this incident as soon as possible and take all necessary measures to prevent its recurrence," the diplomats stated.

According to the head of the agency, Kęstutis Budris, who quotes Delfi: Belarus is responsible for the appearance of the Russian drone, as it entered Lithuania through its territory.

"This is a serious violation," he said.

Budris suggested that the drone was used on the battlefield in Ukraine, from where it flew further.