A drone from Belarus may not have flown into Lithuania, but the video was shot in Ukraine

The drone was still not found a day later, it is possible that there could have been a flock of birds or a cloud in the sky

Raimundas Vaikšnoras (Photo: Lithuanian Ministry of Defense)

Lithuania has not yet found the drone that could have flown into the country on July 28. Army Commander Raimundas Vaikshnoras does not rule out that the drone might not have been there at all, and the photos and videos were taken in Ukraine, , he told in an interview with LRT RADIO.

The investigation into the incident of an unknown drone is ongoing, and various versions are being considered. Even the one that the footage is fake, as the message came from an anonymous person.

"We are interviewing the residents who first saw or heard and reported to the emergency services center. As of today, the vast majority of people have not seen or heard anything. What was filmed and what was transmitted is also quite ambiguous – we suspect that it was filmed in Ukraine. The investigation is going in different directions," Vaikshnoras said .

At the same time, the military does not rule out that an unknown object was indeed recorded, which was "completely in the shadows" – points in space were seen. But it could also have been a flock of birds, a cloud or other meteorological phenomena, the army commander said .

National Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalene also said that it is not yet clear whether the drone was actually in the sky over Lithuania on July 28.

"It's not a passenger plane, it's a fairly small facility. Given that the weather conditions were particularly bad yesterday, we took very active measures. Despite this, the drone was not actually detected," she told LRT, noting that the search is ongoing .