Russia launches massive attack on Lozova – two children injured, houses damaged
On the night of August 5, Russia launched the most massive attack since the beginning of the war on the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region. About it reported mayor Serhiy Zelenskyy.
According to him, the attack damaged critical infrastructure, high-rise buildings and the private sector. There are wounded, including two children.
As of the morning of August 5, part of Lozova remained without electricity. The biggest problems were recorded in Avylivka neighborhood and Katerynivka starosta district.
In addition, due to the damage to the infrastructure, changes are being made to transportation links.
- On the night of August 3 the occupiers beat ukrainian cities with missiles and attack drones. Residential buildings in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv region were hit, and there were casualties. In Mykolaiv region and Kherson, power was cut off after the attack.
- On the night of August 4 russians attacked Odesa region by drone strikes, which resulted in large-scale fires. In general, Russia launched 162 drones and an X-47 M2 Kinzhal air-to-ground missile.
