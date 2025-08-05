Russia launches massive attack on Lozova – two children injured, houses damaged

Part of Lozova was left without electricity supply as a result of a massive Russian strike

Kharkiv region (Illustrative photo: uk.wikipedia.org)

On the night of August 5, Russia launched the most massive attack since the beginning of the war on the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region. About it reported mayor Serhiy Zelenskyy.

According to him, the attack damaged critical infrastructure, high-rise buildings and the private sector. There are wounded, including two children.

As of the morning of August 5, part of Lozova remained without electricity. The biggest problems were recorded in Avylivka neighborhood and Katerynivka starosta district.

In addition, due to the damage to the infrastructure, changes are being made to transportation links.