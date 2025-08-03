Russia attacked Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv region and Kyiv with missiles and drones

In the south of the country, the power went out as a result of the strike

On the night of August 3, Russian forces struck Ukrainian cities with missiles and strike drones. Residential buildings were hit in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in casualties. Power outages occurred in Mykolaiv Oblast and Kherson after the attack.

Russia attacked Kherson and Mykolaiv with missiles around 22:00.

How reported / announced / notified According to the State Emergency Service, a missile strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv destroyed private houses and damaged apartments. A fire broke out at the scene of the strike.

For data head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy KimThree people were hospitalized. Several injured people received medical assistance on the spot.

He also reported power outages in the region.

About the power outage after the missile attack. wrote and the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian military forces at night using two Geran-2 type drones.

For in words head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg SynevubovThe strike hit the central Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

Mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov specified clarified specified/clarified, that as a result of one explosion, warehouse buildings near residential buildings were damaged. Preliminary information indicates no casualties.

According to him, the second drone fell into a forest plantation without detonating.

Synyuhov also reported explosions in Chuguyiv and Balakliia, Kharkiv region. Private houses caught fire there as a result of the strikes. There was no information about casualties as of morning.

About the missile attack on Kyiv wrote The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said. The consequences of this strike are still unknown.

Mykolaiv (Photo: State Emergency Service)

