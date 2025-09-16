Intelligence tells about details from which countries Russia is equipping "Geranium-3" jet UAVs

Parts from American, Chinese, German and Japanese manufacturers were found in the drones

"Geranium-3" drone (Photo: DIU)

The Russian Geranium-3 turbojet drones were found to contain 45 foreign components, including those from the United States and China. This was reported by The Main Intelligence Directorate on the War & Sanctions portal.

The Geranium-3 drone is an analog of the Iranian Shahed-238 jet UAV. The "U" series of the Russian drone uses the Chinese Telefly JT80 turbojet engine, which allows it to reach speeds of 300 to 370 km/h. The estimated operational range is up to 1000 km .

According to intelligence, the Geranium-3 reaches its maximum flight speed mostly in the areas of Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare, as well as in the areas of use of interceptor drones and at the final stages of flight when descending on a target.

In most cases, the electronic modules are equipped in the same way as on the gasoline version of the Geranium-2 of the "Y" series: standard SADRA inertial navigation system, air pressure measurement unit (ADC), power distribution unit (PDU), etc .

To protect the satellite navigation of the Geranium-3 UAV from electronic warfare, the Russians use a 12-element jamming-resistant satellite navigation system with an adaptive antenna array (CRPA) – the Comet-M12.

The Geranium-3 is also equipped with a camera and a video transmission system from the Geranium-2 UAV of the Kommersant series.

In total, intelligence officers were able to identify 45 foreign components, half of which are from the United States, eight from China, seven from Switzerland, three from Germany, two from the United Kingdom and one from Japan.