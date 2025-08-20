Russia has begun using a new "three-in-one" drone with high-speed communication

The drone can be used as a scout, a "kamikaze" drone, or a decoy to overload the air defense system

3D model of a new Russian drone (Photo: GUR)

The Russian army has begun using a new modification of drones with LTE communication in Ukraine, which provides real-time data transmission and control. This was reported... reports Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The UAV can be used as a reconnaissance or strike drone, as well as a decoy to overload the Ukrainian air defense system.

The drone has a "delta-wing" fuselage, like the Shahed-type UAV, but it is somewhat smaller.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the new modification is equipped with a camera and two LTE modems, which allow transmitting video in real time or in recording via mobile base stations, as well as receiving commands to adjust the course.

In the strike version of the new drone, the camera and remote control can be used for targeting by the operator using the FPV principle.

Almost half of the drone's components are made in China, including communication modules, a minicomputer, a power regulator, and a quartz oscillator.

The engine of the new drone is installed in the nose of the fuselage, which makes the drone similar to the "Italmas" loitering munition produced by the Russian Zala Group.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that the enemy is already actively using a new drone on various fronts.