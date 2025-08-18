Syrsky explains how Russians are improving their chess games

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

The Russians are constantly improving their attack drones, making them more resistant to electronic and air defense. This was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, answering questions about Ukrainian interceptor drones.

"Any war is a competition. They are improving their drones. We know that the Shahids are also equipped with optical homing systems and 12-16-channel antennas, which allow them to have a very high degree of interference resistance, which means that they are difficult to defeat with conventional electronic warfare," stated Syrsky.

Colonel Holovkom added that the occupiers' attack UAVs have sensors for automatic evasion of fire and from approaching, for example, interceptor drones. He explained that the enemy "Shahed" begins to descend and make uncontrolled movements in course and altitude. This is done so that its movement and damage cannot be calculated.

"The enemy does not stand still. He has many systems that also allow him to increase the effectiveness of his 'shaheds'. And this is a challenge we are constantly fighting against. This is a competition: we are trying to hit them, and they are trying to achieve their goals and hit us," he said.

According to Syrsky, virtually all long-range drones currently being used by the Russians, even the Gerberas they use as decoys, are equipped with explosives for self-detonation. The Russians do this to make it impossible to capture the drone after it falls and to kill all those who approach.