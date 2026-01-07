The warriors of the "Bratstvo" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in Zaporizhzhia sector – they entered the rear of the Russian occupants. Details of planning and realization of the operation showed in the GUR.

The Brotherhood unit is part of the Timur Special Forces. In December 2025, the unit's sabotage and reconnaissance group conducted a deep raid into the Russian rear in the Kakhovka Reservoir area.

They managed to kill two Russian occupants, wounded two, and captured two more. After that, the scouts carried out a difficult and lengthy escort of the prisoners for a distance of about 27 km, bringing them to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"The captured Russians provided valuable information on the locations of enemy officers, artillery positions, UAV operators, areas of concentration of personnel, equipment and ammunition depots," the scouts emphasized.

The DIU noted that this operation showed the existence of serious gaps in the enemy's frontline defense system: he does not expect active actions of Ukrainian intelligence officers in the depths of his positions and is unable to provide effective resistance in the rear.

At the end of the operation, the then head of the DIU, Kirill Budanov, awarded the Brotherhood fighters and commanders with state and departmental awards.