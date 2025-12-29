In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, an explosion occurred in the industrial zone, damaging a Russian Ural and seriously injuring at least four occupants. This was reported to by Main Intelligence Directorate.

The explosion occurred on the morning of December 20, when the Russian invaders were loading their military Ural.

The Russian occupation forces use the industrial zone there as ammunition depots and a place to base their military equipment.

The GUR said that at the moment of maximum concentration of Russians, an explosion occurred near the truck, as a result of which at least four occupants - heavy "300" vehicles and their Ural - were damaged.

Melitopol is deep in the Russian rear, the distance to the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territories is about 70 km.

on December 24, the GRU organized explosions in the parking lot of the Russian military unit in Ussuriysk.