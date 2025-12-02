Former prosecutor who hit a woman and fled is sentenced to 7.5 years in Kyiv
A former prosecutor who committed a fatal traffic accident in the center of Kyiv has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. This decision was made by the Holosiivskyi District Court, said attorney general Ruslan Kravchenko.
The prosecution asked the court to impose a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but the court imposed a shorter term. The Prosecutor General considers the sentence too lenient, so the prosecution will appeal.
"Yes, no verdict will bring back a person's life, or a mother's children. But we must send a clear message: it doesn't matter who committed the crime – a prosecutor, law enforcement officer or civilian – we will always demand fair punishment for all. This is how the system should work," he added.
- on July 19, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a prosecutor knocked down woman and fled the scene. Later, the man was detained – he was an employee of the prosecutor's office, Andriy Molochny.
- on July 20, it became known that the woman had died. Dairy notified of suspicion under the article on violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of a person.
- The next day, the former prosecutor's office taken into custody without the right to bail.
