Ukrainian Armed Forces fully switched to corps structure – General Staff

All the corps that have been formed are already conducting operations in their assigned operational zones, the General Staff reported

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have completely switched to a corps structure. This was announced by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov in a commentary LIGA.net.

Gnatov noted that all the corps that have been formed are already conducting their operations in their assigned operational areas.

Read also A set of troops for commanders. Why the Ukrainian army needs corps and how they will change the defense

"They [the corps] continue to acquire certain capabilities, but this is more of a development than the reform itself."

Chief of the General Staff in an interview with Ukrinform saidhe said that although there are still issues with manning and training, the corps are actively integrating into the military system.

He emphasized that the General Staff had carried out a large-scale work to simultaneously train all ten corps departments. The most experienced military and instructors from partner countries were involved in the training.

Hnatov also added that the reforms have prevented Russian plans for a rapid offensive in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. In addition, the creation of new structures within the Armed Forces – the Assault Forces and Cyber Forces – is underway.

Reference The corps are being introduced into the army to gradually replace the temporary operational-strategic and tactical groups (OSGs and TGs).



The problem with these groups is that they are not regular units, unlike corps. Officers are sent on business trips to the headquarters of the JFO and JTF, so they may not be familiar with the brigades under their command, explained The corps are being introduced into the army to gradually replace the temporary operational-strategic and tactical groups (OSGs and TGs).The problem with these groups is that they are not regular units, unlike corps. Officers are sent on business trips to the headquarters of the JFO and JTF, so they may not be familiar with the brigades under their command, explained LIGA.net former General Staff spokesman Selezniov (more about the grouping and the corps model read here ).