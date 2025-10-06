There will be no command and control centers in the corps system. Drapaty will be responsible for an important area – the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Joint Forces Command headed by Drapatym will now be responsible for a separate important area, Tregubov said

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The new corps command system of the Armed Forces does not provide for operational and strategic military groups as separate command and control bodies. This was announced by the representative of the Joint Forces Command Viktor Tregubov in a commentary LIGA.net.

According to him, the Joint Forces Command, headed by Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, which previously actually formed the Dnipro Joint Forces Operation as a functional body, will remain in the management structure and will be responsible for a separate important area.

Reference The corps were introduced into the army to replace the temporary operational-strategic and tactical groups (OSG and TG).



The problem with these groups is that they are not regular units, unlike corps. Officers are sent on business trips to the JFO and JTF headquarters, so they may not be familiar with the brigades under their command, explained The corps were introduced into the army to replace the temporary operational-strategic and tactical groups (OSG and TG).The problem with these groups is that they are not regular units, unlike corps. Officers are sent on business trips to the JFO and JTF headquarters, so they may not be familiar with the brigades under their command, explained LIGA.net former General Staff spokesman Selezniov (more about the grouping and the corps model read here ).