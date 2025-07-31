August 1 is declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Friday, August 1, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the massive Russian attack. This was reported by and by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to him, flags on all municipal buildings in the city will be at half-mast on this day. It is also recommended to lower flags on public and private buildings.

In addition, on August 1, any entertainment events are prohibited in the capital.

As of 17:00 on July 31, 11 people were killed in the Russian attack. Dozens more Kyiv residents were injured.

Local authorities report 135 injured, while the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports 93.