The number of dead and wounded in Kyiv has increased as a result of the Russian massive combined attack on the night of July 31. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

According to the Interior Ministry, nine people have already been killed in the capital as a result of the massive attack. The police did not specify the number of victims, but emphasized that it continues to grow.

Klitschko reported to that as of 14:40, 135 Kyiv residents were injured. Among them are 12 children. There are 30 victims in hospitals, including five children.

97 people received outpatient medical care.

The Interior Ministry clarified that as of 3:30 p.m., search and rescue operations were underway near the destroyed high-rise buildings. Rescuers have already removed almost 500 tons of building structures and 36 destroyed vehicles. Four canine teams are searching for people under the rubble.

Police and State Emergency Service of Ukraine psychologists helped nearly a hundred victims.

Police received about 2,000 reports from citizens, including reports of damaged property – investigators continue to accept statements from citizens at the scene of the attack.

Mobile centers of the Migration Service and mobile service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are also working at the sites of the attacks. People who lost their documents have already applied for at least four ID cards and one driver's license. Experts have provided dozens of consultations on restoring documents.