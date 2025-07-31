Muslim cultural center damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

Ukraine calls on Islamic countries, international organizations and Muslim communities to express their position, respond and condemn this attack by the occupiers

Photo: X / Andrii Sybiha

On the night of July 31, a massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital damaged the Kyiv Islamic Cultural Center at one of the central mosques. About it reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha.

"Another brutal Russian attack on Kyiv last night damaged the Kyiv Islamic Cultural Center at one of our central mosques. This is yet another demonstration that Moscow is waging a criminal war against the very foundations of humanity. Russian terror spares no one," the official wrote.

Ukraine calls on all Islamic countries, international governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as Muslim communities around the world to express their position, react and condemn this attack by the occupiers, Sybiha said.

He noted that "Russian barbarism must be opposed by the strength and unity of the world."

"Together, we must force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire and put an end to war and terror," the Foreign minister concluded.

Photo: X / Andrii Sybiha

Photo: X / Andrii Sybiha

Photo: X / Andrii Sybiha