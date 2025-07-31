Siberia after a night attack by Russians: Trump was very patient with Putin

The aftermath of the attack in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga after the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, said that US President Donald Trump was very generous and very patient with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putintrying to find a solution. This is what the graduate wrote on his page in X.

Sibiga called for maximum pressure on the Kremlin, saying that Putin is deliberately dragging out the war, having no chance of winning and no intention of stopping the aggression.

"The entire existence of this war criminal has been reduced to this meaningless war, in which he cannot win, but he does not want to stop it either... It is time to put maximum pressure on Moscow. It's time to synchronize all sanctions steps... and ensure peace through strength," emphasized Andriy Sybiga.