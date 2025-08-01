Overnight, the number of people killed in the strikes on Kyiv increased by nine more

As of the morning of August 1, 27 people were reported dead as a result of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv on July 31, a figure that increased by nine people overnight. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

"As of now, the number of people killed by Russians yesterday is 27," he wrote at 07:52.

An hour earlier, 26 people were reported dead, and in the evening of July 31 – 16.