Overnight, the number of people killed in the strikes on Kyiv increased by nine more
As of the morning of August 1, 27 people were reported dead as a result of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv on July 31, a figure that increased by nine people overnight. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.
"As of now, the number of people killed by Russians yesterday is 27," he wrote at 07:52.
An hour earlier, 26 people were reported dead, and in the evening of July 31 – 16.
august 1 in Kyiv day of mourning for the victims of Russian terror.
- On the night of July 31, the Russians struck Kyiv with drones and missiles in the morning. In Sviatoshynskyi district, the entrance of a high-rise building was destroyed, with the most victims .
- The Russian attack also damaged railway infrastructure , the Kyiv Islamic Cultural Center at one of the central mosques, and the territory and production facilities of the Dovzhenko National Film Studio.
Comments (0)