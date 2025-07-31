Ukraine convenes an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for August 1

The Foreign Minister emphasized that with another attack, Putin made it clear that he rejects peace efforts

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha)

Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council in response to Russia's escalation, the shelling of Kyiv on July 31. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the agenda item "Support for peace and security of Ukraine" will be held on August 1.

" Putin rejects peace efforts and wants to continue his war. And the world has the necessary power to stop him – with united pressure and a principled position in favor of a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire," the minister said .

He emphasized that the UN meeting on August 1 will be a platform for a clear expression of firm positions.