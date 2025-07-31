Ukraine convenes an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for August 1
Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council in response to Russia's escalation, the shelling of Kyiv on July 31. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the agenda item "Support for peace and security of Ukraine" will be held on August 1.
" Putin rejects peace efforts and wants to continue his war. And the world has the necessary power to stop him – with united pressure and a principled position in favor of a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire," the minister said .
He emphasized that the UN meeting on August 1 will be a platform for a clear expression of firm positions.
- On the night of July 31, Russians launched strikes on Kyiv with drones and missiles. As of 22:00, 16 people were reported dead and 159 injured. Among the victims are two children and a patrol policewoman.
- August 1 has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian attack.
