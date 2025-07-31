A patrol policewoman was killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv

The woman's body was unblocked from the rubble of the house, her father may be there

Debris removal in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

A patrol policewoman, Lilia Stepanchuk, was killed in a rocket attack on July 31 on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the head of the National Police Ivan Vygivsky.

Stepanchuk joined the police in 2017. She worked as an inspector in the second platoon of the third company of the first battalion of the second regiment of the Kyiv Patrol Police Department, performing tasks on the left bank of the capital.

Rescuers have unblocked the body of the policewoman from the rubble. Her father may be under the rubble of the house, and the search for him is ongoing.

"Always sincere, friendly and dedicated to her work – this is how the entire police family will remember Liliia Stepanchuk. She was a bright person who sincerely served the Ukrainian people, protected people and remained faithful to her oath until her last breath. Her selflessness and humanity will leave a deep mark in the hearts of all who knew her. Her life was cut short in a peaceful city, by an enemy missile," said the head of the National Police.